BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $557,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.65. 14,011,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,619,128. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

