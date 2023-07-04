BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $7.88 Million in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 283,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned approximately 16.39% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000.

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

