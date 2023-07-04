BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

