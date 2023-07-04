BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 299,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

