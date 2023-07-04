BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 111,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,180. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

