BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 318,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.