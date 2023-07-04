BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 318,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $10.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
