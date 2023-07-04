BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 92,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 580,744 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

