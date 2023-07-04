BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 92,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
