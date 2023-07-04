BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EGF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

