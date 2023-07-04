BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 99,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,045,199 shares in the company, valued at $182,002,956.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,650,247 shares of company stock worth $25,585,254.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

