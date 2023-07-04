BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of ECAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 99,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,045,199 shares in the company, valued at $182,002,956.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,650,247 shares of company stock worth $25,585,254.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.