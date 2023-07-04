BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 52,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

