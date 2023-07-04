BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

BKT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 38,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

