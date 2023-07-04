BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZFree Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BIGZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,069. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.