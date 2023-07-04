BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BIGZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,069. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

