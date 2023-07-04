BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BIGZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,069. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

