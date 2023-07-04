BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE BLW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 23,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.