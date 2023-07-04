BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 23,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

