BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,276. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.