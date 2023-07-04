BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BIT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,445. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.