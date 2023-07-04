BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BIT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,445. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
