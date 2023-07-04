BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 127,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

