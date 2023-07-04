BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 48,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,131. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

