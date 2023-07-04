BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,660.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,355,994.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 19,562 shares of company stock worth $228,045 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

