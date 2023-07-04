Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
BCX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 374,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,589. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
