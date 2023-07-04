BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 134,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,994. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

