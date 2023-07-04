BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,656. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

