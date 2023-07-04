BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 458,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a current ratio of 29.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,613.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

