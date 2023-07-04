BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.77.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.