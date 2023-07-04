Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VV opened at $203.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

