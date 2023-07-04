Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MGK stock opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

