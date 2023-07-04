Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

