Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

