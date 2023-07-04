Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $547,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $277.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

