Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALE opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.