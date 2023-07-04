Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $205.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $191.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.