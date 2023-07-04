Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 790 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.