Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.