BlueArk (BRK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00897760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00142466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

