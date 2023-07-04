BNB Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $244.84 or 0.00788791 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.16 billion and $501.21 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,727 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,786.09030434. The last known price of BNB is 245.96940657 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1475 active market(s) with $669,451,868.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
