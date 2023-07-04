BNB Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $244.84 or 0.00788791 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.16 billion and $501.21 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,727 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,786.09030434. The last known price of BNB is 245.96940657 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1475 active market(s) with $669,451,868.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

