BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.48. 2,061,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

