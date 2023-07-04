BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.48. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

