BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 4,832,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

