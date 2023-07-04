Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 22,683 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.