Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.