Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,095 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

