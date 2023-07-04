Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,991. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

