Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

