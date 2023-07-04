Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,789,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.78. 475,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $225.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

