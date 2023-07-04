Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.21. 1,491,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

