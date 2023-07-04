Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in June

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

BORUF stock remained flat at $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.