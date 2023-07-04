Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

