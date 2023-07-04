Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.