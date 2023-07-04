Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

