Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $876.44. The company had a trading volume of 903,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $746.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

